What To Look For Tonight As Eagles Host Giants

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Eagles play the penultimate game of their 2017 season tonight as they welcome the New York Giants to the Linc.

The Birds are 5-9 and their 27-26 loss to Baltimore last week officially eliminated them from playoff contention. They have lost five straight games and they are 0-4 in NFC East action.

ALSO READ: Columbus Boulevard Traffic Update For Eagles Game

The Giants are headed in the opposite direction. New York is 10-4, has won eight of nine and the Giants can clinch a playoff berth with a win tonight.

These two teams met in North Jersey back on November 6th with the Giants winning, 28-23. New York quarterback Eli Manning threw for four touchdowns in the win, while Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz threw for 364 yards. The Eagles had a golden opportunity to win this game after a Jordan Hicks interception gave them a first down at the New York 34-yard line with under two minutes left. But Wentz and the offense could drive no further than the 17 before turning the ball over on downs.

On the injury front, four players are listed as questionable for tonight – G Allen Barbre (hamstring), WR Jordan Matthews (ankle), G Isaac Seumalo (ankle) and T Halapoulivaati Vaitai (knee).

The Eagles will get starting right tackle Lane Johnson back. He is expected to start after returning from his ten-game suspension.

KYW’s Matt Leon spoke with Brandon Lee Gowton of Philadelphia Magazine’s “Birds 24/7” and BGN Radio about tonight’s game and what he expects out of the Eagles here down the stretch.

You can follow Matt on Twitter @Mattleonkyw.