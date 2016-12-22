WEATHER BLOG: Holiday Weekend Forecast

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The holidays are right around the corner now and, like many of us, you may be planning when to hit the road to your Christmas, Hanukkah or Kwanzaa destination. The good new is that the weather will be mainly quiet for the next stretch, leading to generally good conditions on the roads and in the sky. But there’s one time period you may want to avoid, and that is early Saturday.

A fast-moving system will push through the Rockies tonight and cut a direct path across the nation tomorrow. While tomorrow is sunny and quiet for us, that system will reach us early Saturday morning and will start as just a few light showers. However, in the Poconos and colder spots in the Lehigh Valley, temps may still be close to freezing if the precipitation arrives early enough, meaning there will be the potential for some freezing rain and icy spots.

This should quickly turn into just plain rain for the entire area by mid-morning, and it looks as though the steadiest rain will fall from around 8 a.m to noon before gradually tapering off from west to east and exiting the coast around 2 or 3 o’clock in the afternoon. We may even see a few late afternoon breaks of sun, just in time for the start of Hanukkah at sundown!

And good news for Santa and the reindeer – we expect calm and clear conditions for the overnight hours into Sunday, meaning good flying conditions. Christmas Day is a winning weather day – the high will climb to near 50 degrees and we’ll see a good deal of sun!