MTV ’16 And Pregnant’ Star Valerie Fairman Found Dead In Chester County

COATESVILLE, Pa. (CBS) — A star of MTV’s “16 and Pregnant” has been found dead in Chester County, Pennsylvania.
Valerie Fairman, 23, of Oxford, was found dead of an apparent drug overdose in a friend’s bathroom Wednesday in Caln Township, CBS 3 reports.
“We are saddened by the news of Valerie Fairman’s passing,” MTV said in a statement. “Our thoughts and prayers are with her family at this time.”
Fairman had a run-in with the Parkesburg Borough Police Department on Dec. 15 after being pulled over for traffic violations.
During the traffic stop, police said Fairman provided a false name to officers and when they were able to positively identify her, she attempted to flee on foot. Fairman was taken into custody following a brief pursuit.
She was charged with resisting arrest and providing false identification to law enforcement and was released on $1,500 unsecured bail.
Last year, Fairman was arrested on a prostitution charge in New Castle, Delaware.
Fairman appeared on the second season of the reality show.
Fairman leaves behind her 7-year-old daughter Nevaeh.
