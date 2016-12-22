‘Mac Daddy Santa Is Back!’ Tiger Woods Posts Shirtless Picture On Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — If your Christmas wish was to see Tiger Woods without a shirt on, you’re in luck.
The golf superstar posted a shirtless picture of himself on Twitter Thursday afternoon. Woods was also rocking a goatee, sunglasses, white hair and a black hat.
“Xmas tradition that my kids love. Mac Daddy Santa is back! –TW,” Woods tweeted.
Many Twitter users decided to have some fun with the tweet.
Woods, who has been beset by injuries the past few years, is currently the 652nd-ranked golfer in the world.