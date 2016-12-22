‘Mac Daddy Santa Is Back!’ Tiger Woods Posts Shirtless Picture On Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — If your Christmas wish was to see Tiger Woods without a shirt on, you’re in luck.

The golf superstar posted a shirtless picture of himself on Twitter Thursday afternoon. Woods was also rocking a goatee, sunglasses, white hair and a black hat.

Xmas tradition that my kids love. Mac Daddy Santa is back! -TW pic.twitter.com/pCWZNNKPRG — Tiger Woods (@TigerWoods) December 22, 2016

“Xmas tradition that my kids love. Mac Daddy Santa is back! –TW,” Woods tweeted.

Many Twitter users decided to have some fun with the tweet.

Wake me up when it's 2017. https://t.co/6qrFNXyC46 — Rory McIlroy (@McIlroyRory) December 22, 2016

@TigerWoods When you been putting in work at the gym and you feel like no one has noticed cuz you keep losing tournaments… — Dion Rabouin (@DionRabouin) December 22, 2016

.@TigerWoods I just wanna know who took the picture. pic.twitter.com/KMKdGSiLEl — Matt Cochran (@PGATOURCochran) December 22, 2016

@TigerWoods we're all sure more than the kids love it too! — Tony Bruno (@TonyBrunoShow) December 22, 2016

Woods, who has been beset by injuries the past few years, is currently the 652nd-ranked golfer in the world.