Superintendent Of Philly Public Schools Receives Performance Report Card

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia’s schools chief has received a report card of his own, from his bosses on the School Reform Commission.

The annual performance evaluation for Superintendent William Hite has one top grade of “distinguished” for financial management, but last year’s substitute teacher debacle led to a grade of “needs improvement” in the area of HR.

SRC Chair Joyce Wilkerson in a statement credited what she called Hite’s “steady hand” through financial uncertainty. The low grade resulted from Hite’s decision to outsource substitute teachers to ‘Source4Teachers,’ a company that was unable to fill enough classrooms.

Hite called the substitute issue “unacceptable,” and in a statement noted that the replacement firm this year has doubled the fill rate to 70 percent.

In 2015 Hite’s performance earned him a $60,000 bonus that he turned down. But there’s no bonus riding on this latest report card. When the SRC gave him a five-year contract extension a year ago, it removed the performance bonus provision.

Hite’s base pay is $300,000.

Hite in his response to the evaluation, said “The School District is stronger today than it was one year ago, and in a more stable financial position. However, we still have work to do to fulfill our mission of creating great schools close to where children live.”