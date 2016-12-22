Olympic Star Simone Biles Coming To Philadelphia’s Free Library

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Simone Biles produced a record performance at the 2016 Olympics as she led the U.S. Women’s Gymnastics Team known as the “Final Five.”
Biles won a record four gold medals and one bronze medal and at a such a young age, is already one of the most revered gymnasts of all-time.
The Free Library of Philadelphia will play host to Biles on January 6. She will stop by the Parkway Central Library to promote her new book, ‘In Courage to Soar.’
In the book, Biles touches on the obstacles she had to overcome, spending her early childhood in foster care.
Biles will be at the library at 7:30 p.m. that evening. It will include a conversation with the gymnast and she will also sign copies of her book.
The event is free of charge, and the library is making it clear that selfies with Biles will be allowed, but they will need to keep the line moving, so no posed pictures.