Shipping Records Expected To Be Broken This Holiday Season

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — FedEx and UPS expect to break shipping records this holiday season.
UPS is up 14 percent to more than 700 million packages, while FedEx has seen a 10 percent increase over last year.
Big retailers like Target and Amazon Prime are offering last-minute deals, while Walmart guarantees your gifts will be under the tree by Christmas.
Steps are being taken to make sure packages arrive on time.
“We’ve got 15 meteorologists, 24/7, around-the-clock, watching the weather worldwide and we’re really geared up here,” said Nanette Malebranche of FedEx Express. “We’ve got contingency plans for everything.”
Shipping experts advise that even during regular times of the year, it’s best not to wait until the day before to order something.