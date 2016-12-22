SEPTA Sleigh Takes Off Full Of Presents For Philadelphia Children

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — SEPTA loaded up one of its buses Thursday morning, but it wasn’t with passengers. Instead, this bus was filled to the brim with presents.

The ‘SEPTA Sleigh’ was loaded up by SEPTA employees around 8 a.m., before taking off to drop those toys at a number of organizations for distribution throughout the city.

Among the ‘SEPTA Elves’ was General Manager Jeff Knueppel.

“It’s a wonderful feeling for our employees to go to these locations and deliver just scads of toys, and know that children all over the city will have smiling faces on Christmas morning because of their efforts.”

Knueppel says this year’s toy donation was the largest in the 36 years SEPTA has held the Yuletoy Drive.

All of the toys are donated by SEPTA employees.