Salvation Army Money Donations In Philadelphia Area Down

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – The Salvation Army has been collecting money again this Christmas season to help those in need. But people in the Delaware Valley haven’t been giving as much this year.

Saturday is the last day of their red kettle fundraising campaign, and they are asking for your help.

Even though the bells have been ringing loud, Major Philip Ferreira with the Greater Philadelphia Salvation Army is left trying to figure out why donations are:

“Sometimes weather effects it, sometimes people in a hurry effects it, sometimes we don’t have the right people in the right places at the right time.”

If you come across a kettle, he asks you please give whatever change you have:

“We are lagging, but what we’re really hoping is it’s going to be a good push. When people see the kettles they’re going to know that their helping the Salvation Army.”

He says every little bit helps:

“Put it in the kettle. You can be guaranteed it’ll be used to help do the most good in our community.”

They did get a boost last weekend when Cowboy’s running back Ezekiel Elliott celebrated a touchdown by jumping into an oversized Salvation Army kettle:

“Not only did he jump in, he donated to the online kettle the Salvation Army had and I am told there was a spike in our online giving after he did that.”

And other good news, says Ferreira…

“Our toy donations are up, which is fantastic. We’ve been able to help a lot more children with that this year.”

If you’d like to donate money to their online kettle, CLICK HERE.