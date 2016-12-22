Rich Zeoli Show 12-22-16

December 22, 2016 5:48 PM By Jeff Bolton

Jeff Bolton Show

3pm–  Show intro: Merkel, self driving cars and transgender bathrooms

 

3:15 pm– Self driving cars

 

3:30 pm– Rory Carroll & Graham Kozak address self driving cars

 

3:40 pm–  Autonomous car issues

 

4 pm– Kelly Shackleford , Esq., is president and CEO of First Liberty Institute, the largest legal firm in the nation dedicated exclusively to protecting religious freedom for all Americans

 

4:15 pm– Kelly Shackelford, regarded as one of the nation’s foremost legal experts on religious freedom, was a member of a select group of conveners who organized a meeting between Donald Trump and national evangelical leaders in New York City.

 

4:30 pm– A bakery who refused to bake a cake for a same-sex wedding are now refusing to pay state-ordered damages to the lesbian couple they turned away 

 

5 pm– Amber Randall of the Daily Caller- Bathroom Bill

 

5:15 pm– City officials were forced to pull a nativity scene display days before Christmas under pressure from an anti-religion group.

5:30 pm– Transgender bathrooms issues being raised

 

 

