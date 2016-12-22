NOW LIVE: Eyewitness News

Austin Police: Man Kills Stepmom For ‘Gloating’ About Dallas Cowboys Win

December 22, 2016 12:09 PM
Filed Under: Dallas Cowboys, Magdalena Ruiz, Pontrey O'Neal Jones

AUSTIN, Texas (CBS) — A Texas man is accused of killing his stepmom for “gloating” over a Dallas Cowboys win.

Austin Police told CBS affiliate KEYE-TV that 20-year-old Pontrey O’Neal Jones fatally stabbed his stepmom, Magdalena Ruiz.

Police say Jones initially told officers he was going to break his younger sister’s neck, but changed his mind, and placed a knife in the living room couch after developing “a plan against” Ruiz.

According to police, Jones went to get some “fresh air” following the game and when he returned to his father’s and stepmom’s South Austin apartment, he noticed Ruiz was “disrespecting his father and gloating about how the Cowboys won the game.”

Police tell KEYE Jones then retrieved the knife, walked behind the couch and stabbed Ruiz multiple times. When Jones’ father tried to intervene, the suspect fled the scene.

However, authorities placed Jones into custody 10 minutes later.

Ruiz was taken to South Austin Medical Center where she was pronounced dead.

Jones has been charged with murder and is being held on $500,000 bond.

