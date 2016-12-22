NJ Morgue Technician Charged With Stealing Money From Corpse

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) – A morgue technician in Newark has been charged with stealing more than $1,000 from a person killed in a car crash.

The attorney general’s office says 48-year-old Darryl Green of Piscataway was terminated from his job as an autopsy photographer at the Northern Regional Medical Examiner’s Office.

He allegedly took $1,120 from the body of a man who died in Newark on Sunday.

Green was charged Wednesday with theft by unlawful taking, which carries a maximum prison sentence of three to five years.

Authorities said they saw cash in the victim’s pocket at the accident scene, but noticed it was missing the following day at the autopsy.

It wasn’t known if Green had a lawyer, and a phone listing couldn’t be found for him.

He’s scheduled in court next Tuesday.

