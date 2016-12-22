Kenney Revives Commission Focusing On Asian-American Affairs In Philadelphia

CITY HALL (CBS) — Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney has revived a commission on Asian-American affairs to advise him on issues of concern to that community.

In fact, crime and immigration were the first two issues to come up when he introduced commission members today.

In August, Philadelphia police arrested two men suspected of robbing no fewer than 13 Asian businesses, but John Shin, the new co-chairman of the commission- said it was hardly the end of fear and crime targeting the community.

“There’s even rap music about how easy Asian-American homes are as targets of burglaries.”

Shin said that will be an item on the Commission’s agenda and Mayor Kenney tied it to the city’s sanctuary status, where law enforcement is not bound to report undocumented immigrants to federal agents.

“Making Philadelphia an arm of the federal immigration force will make it even worse because people will not come forward,” Kenney said.

The city has been under pressure, even from its own lawmakers, at the state and federal level to reverse the policy, but Kenney has refused.