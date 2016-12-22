NOW LIVE: Eyewitness News

Jay Lloyd’s Getaway: Holiday Getaway Caution

December 22, 2016 3:17 AM By Jay Lloyd
Filed Under: Jay Lloyd, Jay Lloyd's Getaway

By Jay Lloyd

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — As hordes of area travelers get ready to hit the roads and flight paths for Christmas and New Year getaways, here are some common-sense tips to secure the home front.

Hi Mister Burglar. I’m leaving my home unattended. Should I leave the door unlocked when you stop by?

When we chat about our upcoming getaways on social media or at Happy Hour sipperies, that’s pretty much the message we send. Wait till you get home before parading your exploration excitement. You’ve heard it before but here’s a few other cautionary notes:

  • Stop the newspaper and mail deliveries.
  • Have a trusted friend pick up packages on the porch and check the house.
  • Don’t put garbage out days ahead of pickup. Do set lights on a timer so the house will look the way it always does when you’re home.
  • Hire someone to shovel any snow.

Now here’s one you may not have heard before. Set up a looped audio of a barking dog near your doors. That could give the neighborhood burglar something to ponder.

Meanwhile, have a safe trip.

—–

“Jay Lloyd’s Getaway” Main Page

 

 

More from Jay Lloyd
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

2016 Guide To Holiday Mall Hours
Best Restaurants In Philly Open On Christmas

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia