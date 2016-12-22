Jay Lloyd’s Getaway: Holiday Getaway Caution

By Jay Lloyd
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — As hordes of area travelers get ready to hit the roads and flight paths for Christmas and New Year getaways, here are some common-sense tips to secure the home front.
Hi Mister Burglar. I’m leaving my home unattended. Should I leave the door unlocked when you stop by?
When we chat about our upcoming getaways on social media or at Happy Hour sipperies, that’s pretty much the message we send. Wait till you get home before parading your exploration excitement. You’ve heard it before but here’s a few other cautionary notes:
- Stop the newspaper and mail deliveries.
- Have a trusted friend pick up packages on the porch and check the house.
- Don’t put garbage out days ahead of pickup. Do set lights on a timer so the house will look the way it always does when you’re home.
- Hire someone to shovel any snow.
Now here’s one you may not have heard before. Set up a looped audio of a barking dog near your doors. That could give the neighborhood burglar something to ponder.
Meanwhile, have a safe trip.
