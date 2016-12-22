Investigation Underway After Woman Shot, Killed In Camden

CAMDEN, NJ (CBS) – Police are investigating after a woman was shot and killed in Camden, New Jersey late Wednesday night.
Authorities say they found the 34-year-old victim inside of a residence in the Ablett Village Housing Complex around 11:26 p.m.
Officers rushed the victim to Cooper University Hospital where she was pronounced dead.
The investigation into the shooting is ongoing.
No arrests have been made at this time.
Anyone with information is urged to contact Camden County Prosecutor’s Office Detective Convery at (856) 365-3279 or Camden County Police Detective Donlon at (856) 757-7420.