Interview: Putting An End To 2016 With Kurt Vile

By Michael Cerio

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — It wasn’t all bad.

“For me – I’m a father, I’ve got two girls – I watch them grow up all the time,” explains Kurt Vile as he looks for the bright side of 2016.

In a year marred by musical deaths and detonated by a political culture bomb, it makes sense for the Philadelphia singer to find peace in the smaller pieces of this past year.

“I’ve got plenty of loved ones, watching people grow up and all that stuff” continues Vile. “I think all of us just got to look around at what we have and people who don’t have stuff, maybe help them out when you can.”

Kurt Vile has the distinct honor of taking 2016 out in style when he headlines a New Year’s Eve celebration at The Fillmore in Philadelphia.

“I’m not exactly the personality to be like, ‘ALL RIGHT! HAPPY NEW YEAR EVERYBODY!’ I’ll do like an understated version of that. It will be fun for sure” Kurt explains. “We’ve got a surprise for New Year’s Eve probably involving all the musicians involved in the show.”

“This was a really messed up year, so at least I get to play into the New Year.”

Maybe it’s just what we all need to take the 2016 sting away – some sage advice wrapped in a chilled out vibe courtesy of our own Kurt Vile.

One person who has bought into this gospel according to Kurt is Philadelphia Eagles Defensive End Connor Barwin. The two struck a friendship after Vile preformed at a charity event hosted by Barwin, and Barwin appears with Vile in this video promoting the New Year’s Eve show.

“We’re buds for sure. We converse a little on textual, or see each other at shows” says Vile. “I’ve gone to games you know, he’s gotten us into games and it’s been really fun. The first one especially was fun because they won, but I went to one the other day and they lost – that wasn’t as fun.”

Barwin will not be attendance on December 31st because of a date with the Cowboys on New Year’s Day, however you could be with tickets still available to see Kurt Vile at The Fillmore Philadelphia.

To hear much more from Kurt Vile, check out the full interview below.