Hatchimals Overrated? Toy Not Receiving Best Online Reviews

December 22, 2016 8:33 AM
Filed Under: Hatchimal

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A lot of parents may be scrambling to find a Hatchimal for their child this Christmas.

It’s the hot toy of the holiday season. But, you may want to think twice before overpaying for one.

The reason? The toy isn’t getting such great reviews.

Of 600 reviews on Amazon, 56 percent give it just one star.

Some children say after the initial excitement of the toy hatching, it becomes boring.

Mahaila says, “It spins and talks but whenever it talks, it’s annoying.”

Parents say the excitement wears off after a few days.

