New Jersey Man Accused Of Sexually Abusing Woman On Flight From India

NEWARK (CBS) — A Mercer County, New Jersey, man is accused of sexually abusing a woman on a flight from India.
U.S. Attorney Paul Fishman said in a press release on Thursday that 40-year-old Ganesh Parkar of Windsor has been charged with abusive sexual contact on an airplane.
The statement says that on a Dec. 21 Air India flight from Mumbai to Newark Liberty International Airport, Parkar moved from his business class seat and sat next to a woman who was sitting in the center row in the economy class section.
The complaint alleges that when the woman fell asleep, Parkar, who is an Indian citizen, placed his hand on her breast without her consent.
Parkar appeared Thursday afternoon in Newark federal court and was detained.
Parkar faces up to two years in prison if convicted and a $250,000 fine.