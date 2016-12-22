Eagles’ Good, Bad, Ugly: Birds Top Giants 24-19

PHILADELPHIA, PA (CBS) — There was a lot of things to like, and not much to dislike as the Eagles broke their five-game losing streak with a 24-19 victory over the New York Giants at Lincoln Financial Field on Thursday night.

The Good

Running back Darren Sproles returned with a vengeance ripping off a 25-yard touchdown run in the first quarter to give the Eagles a 7-0 lead. Sproles finished with 40 yards rushing on seven carries.

Safety Malcolm Jenkins’ 34-yard pick six with 8:20 left in the first quarter. Jenkins later came up with his second interception with 11:57 left in the game.

Right tackle Lane Johnson played out of his mind in the first quarter, no doubt unleashing months of frustration from his 10-game suspension. Johnson showed how different this Eagles season might have been with an active Lane Johnson the whole season. It was Johnson’s block that freed Sproles on his first-quarter TD run.

Quarterback Carson Wentz’s 40-yard touchdown pass to Nelson Agholor, who actually shocked everyone at the Linc by catching it, with 4:59 left in the first half.

Running back Ryan Mathews continues to run hard. He had 46 yards on 18 carries.

Quarterback Carson Wentz’s duck and run with just 10:00 to play, which led an 11-yard gain. Wentz looked cooked with Johnathan Hankins bearing down on him, but dipped and took off down the middle of the field.

Cornerback Leodis McKelvin’s pass break up with 6:00 left in the game. McKelvin came up big again when he deflected a pass intended for Roger Lewis Jr. in the end zone with 2:25 left.

Cornerback Nolan Carroll’s breakup on the Giants’ fourth-and-six at the Eagles’ 37. Carroll looked like he got away with an interference call.

The Bad

Receiver Nelson Agholor dropping a pass in the first quarter. Then again, it wouldn’t be an Eagles game without an Agholor drop.

Quarterback Carson Wentz’s second-quarter interception by Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie. Wentz had other options and decided to force it.

The Ugly

Coach Doug Pederson’s reverse call using Wentz, who just got out of the locker room after passing concussion protocol, leading the way. It was not a very smart move to jeopardize his young quarterback like that—especially after banging his head earlier.

The Eagles attempt to score on a fourth-and-goal at the Giants’ 1-yard line with 1:10 left in the third quarter. With Wentz out of the game being evaluated for a head injury, the Eagles were forced to put Chase Daniel in charge and left absolutely no imagination to the play call. The Giants smashed through the Eagles and grabbed Ryan Mathews before he was able to take off. Again, the option of going for it on fourth down wasn’t bad as much as the play called lacked thought.

Pederson’s decision to throw with 1:37 left to play—which resulted in a Wentz incompletion to Jordan Matthews.