Driver Smashes Into Several Parked Cars In West Philadelphia

December 22, 2016 8:13 AM

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A driver left a trail of destruction in Wynnfield Heights overnight.

Police say the suspect smashed into five parked cars along the 4000 block of Ford Road in Wynnefield Heights around 2:30 Thursday morning.

An eyewitness says the driver grabbed his license plate off of the ground before fleeing the scene on foot.

Another witness says the crash she heard the crash happen.

Liz Bravo says, “It was loud, like a big crash. It sounded like a huge crash, I had no idea what it was.”

Police have the vehicle identification number of the car involved and they are trying to track down the driver now.

