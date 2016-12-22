Devils Blank Flyers, 4-0

December 22, 2016 10:35 PM
Filed Under: Flyers, NHL

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) – Cory Schneider made 16 saves in his first shutout of the season, and the New Jersey Devils beat the Philadelphia Flyers 4-0 on Thursday night to stop a seven-game losing streak.

P.A. Parenteau, Miles Wood, Adam Henrique and Kyle Palmieri scored for New Jersey, which won for the first time since defeating Vancouver 3-2 on Dec. 6.

The shutout was the 22nd of Schneider’s career, and first in 45 games. His previous one occurred on Jan. 16 last season, a 2-0 win over the Arizona Coyotes.

Schneider’s 16 saves were the second-fewest he has made in a shutout. He had 15 in the Devils’ 1-0 win over Buffalo on Nov. 30, 2013.

Entering the game, New Jersey (13-13-7) and Philadelpha (20-12-4) were on significantly different trajectories. The Devils had dropped 12 of 15, while the Flyers had won 11 of their last 13.

Following a 10 game winning streak, Philadelphia has dropped three of four.

(© Copyright 2016 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

2016 Guide To Holiday Mall Hours
Best Restaurants In Philly Open On Christmas

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia