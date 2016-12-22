Children At Northeast Synagogue Bake Christmas Treats For Hospital Workers

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Many Hospital workers who work Christmas day will be treated to some cookies made by a Congregation of a Northeast Philadelphia Synagogue.

Kindergartners who attend the religious school at the congregations of Shaare Shamayim Synagogue in the Bustleton neighborhood were singing Hanukkah songs while making Christmas cookies.

Five-year-old Kassidy Earls explained their special process.

“We rolled it and patted it down,” she said.

The cookies made will be delivered to those working at hospitals in the area on Christmas day.

Sherri Herschfeld is the pre-school and Kindergarten director. She said the good deed that they are doing is called a “mitzvah.”

Herschfeld explained what that means.

“And Mitzvah means a good deed. And the point of our program besides of the academics is to be able to teach the children that we can begin to repair the world by one good deed at a time.”

The trays will be packed with a variety of cookies made by not only the kindergarten class, but older students and adults of the congregation too.

1000 cookies will be made by volunteers. They’ll be packaged and ready for delivery on Christmas day.