Caught On Camera: Officer Who Pulled Over Student For Speeding Helps Tie His Necktie

MENOMONIE, Wis. (CBS) — An officer in Wisconsin pulled over a young man for speeding, but it is what he did next that has everyone talking.
Dash-cam video captured the act of kindness.
The University of Wisconsin–Stout student was running late for a presentation because he stopped by a friend’s house for help tying his necktie, but the friend was not home.
So now the student was late, and he still needed his tie tied.
Instead of writing a ticket, Officer Folczyk stopped and helped the young man tie his tie.
The police department posted the video to their Facebook page saying the officer helped the student “tie up some loose ends.”