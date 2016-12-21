VP Joe Biden Enjoys An Ice Cream Cone At The Flyers Game

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Joe Biden’s support of Philly sports has been no secret and that was evident on Wednesday night.
We all know how much he loves Carson Wentz.
On Wednesday night, it was Orange and Black for the vice president who stopped by the Flyers game against the Washington Capitals.
It looks like he enjoyed an ice cream cone as well as a little Flyers hockey alongside his wife Jill Biden.
It looks like Joe brought the Flyers some good luck as the defeated the Capitals 3-2 in a shootout to snap a 2-game losing streak.