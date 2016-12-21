NOW LIVE: Eyewitness News

VP Joe Biden Enjoys An Ice Cream Cone At The Flyers Game

December 21, 2016 10:49 PM
Filed Under: Flyers, Joe Biden, NHL

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Joe Biden’s support of Philly sports has been no secret and that was evident on Wednesday night.

We all know how much he loves Carson Wentz.

On Wednesday night, it was Orange and Black for the vice president who stopped by the Flyers game against the Washington Capitals.

It looks like he enjoyed an ice cream cone as well as a little Flyers hockey alongside his wife Jill Biden.

It looks like Joe brought the Flyers some good luck as the defeated the Capitals 3-2 in a shootout to snap a 2-game losing streak.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

2016 Guide To Holiday Mall Hours
Best Restaurants In Philly Open On Christmas
Sign Up Now!

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia