New Product Aims To Bring Consumers A Self Making Bed

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — There might be a handful of people out there that enjoy making the bed, but let’s be real – if you could find a work around for it, you would use it. Well, now there is one.

How about a bed that makes itself?

It’s called Smartduvet and with the help of an app, you’ll never have to make your bed yourself.

The company poses a number of different people that can benefit from a bed that makes itself from the busy worker to the teenager who just could care less.

So, how does it work?

Air chambers that can fit inside of your duvet cover are placed inside. Through the app, you can set a time for when the bed will be made. The design also allows you to place your duvet and sheet simultaneously.

Smartduvet is hoping to make bed making a thing of the past. The company is using Kickstarter to fund their product.