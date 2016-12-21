NOW LIVE: Eyewitness News

New Product Aims To Bring Consumers A Self Making Bed

December 21, 2016 7:26 PM By Ray Boyd

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — There might be a handful of people out there that enjoy making the bed, but let’s be real – if you could find a work around for it, you would use it. Well, now there is one.

How about a bed that makes itself?

It’s called Smartduvet and with the help of an app, you’ll never have to make your bed yourself.

The company poses a number of different people that can benefit from a bed that makes itself from the busy worker to the teenager who just could care less.

IKEA To Pay $50 Million In Wrongful Death Lawsuits

So, how does it work?

Air chambers that can fit inside of your duvet cover are placed inside. Through the app, you can set a time for when the bed will be made. The design also allows you to place your duvet and sheet simultaneously.

Smartduvet is hoping to make bed making a thing of the past. The company is using Kickstarter to fund their product.

More from Ray Boyd
Comments

One Comment

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

2016 Guide To Holiday Mall Hours
Best Restaurants In Philly Open On Christmas

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia