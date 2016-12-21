SC Bill Aims To Outlaw Pornography, Unless You Pay

COLUMBIA, S.C. (CBS) — A new bill in South Carolina aims to block pornography.

The bill, if passed, would require the maker of new computers and devices that can access the internet, to include software on the device that blocks the user from accessing pornography.

The law would not make pornography illegal in South Carolina. It just wouldn’t be free.

Man Gets $75 After Being Wrongly Imprisoned For 31 Years

If you are 18 or older, the law will allow you pay a $20 fee to have the blocking software taken off of your computer after you request that it be taken off in writing.

The money raised from the removal of the blocks will reportedly be used to help prevent human trafficking.

The bill cites that studies have referred to pornography as a public health hazard. The bill also reads “the General Assembly has a compelling interest to impose a narrowly tailored, common sense filter system that combats the growing epidemic of dissemination of pornographic images and the resulting demand for human trafficking while balancing the consumer’s fundamental right to regulate his own mental health.”