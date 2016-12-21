Richard Sherman To Radio Host: ‘I’ll Ruin Your Career’

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — “I’ll ruin your career.”

That is the threat Seahawks star cornerback Richard Sherman made to Seattle radio host Jim Moore, as caught on tape by the Seattle Times.

Sherman publicly criticized the Seattle coaching staff for deciding to throw the ball at the one-yard line in last Thursday’s game against the Los Angeles Rams.

On Tuesday, when Moore asked Sherman if Sherman believes he has a “better handle” on the play calling than offensive coordinator Darrell Bevell, the 28-year-old Pro Bowl corner got irritated.

As Sherman was leaving he said, according to the Seattle Times, “You don’t want to go there. You do not. I’ll ruin your career.”

“You’ll ruin my career?” Moore asked via the Seattle Times. “How are you going to do that?”

“I’ll make sure you don’t get your media pass anymore,” said Sherman.

Sherman later apologized for the incident.