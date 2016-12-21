Revitalization Of Port Of Philadelphia Gets $300M Boost

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf and U.S. Senator Bob Casey came to town Wednesday to discuss a gargantuan effort to improve the Port of Philadelphia.

The $300-million investment would more than double the port’s container capacity, officials say, while continuing to dredge shipping channels to 45 feet. Governor Tom Wolf says the goal is to create an international port second to none.

“This is going to be THE port in the United States, not just the eastern United States, but in the United States if we continue to do what we’re starting to do here,” the governor said. “It’s going to create thousands and thousands of jobs right here in Pennsylvania, and it’s going to take advantage of one of the great resources our commonwealth has here in the Port of Philadelphia.”

A $300-mil overhaul of the Port of Philadelphia will double container capacity and create thousands of jobs, says @GovernorTomWolf pic.twitter.com/9sAxss3vkM — Mike Dougherty (@MicDougherty) December 21, 2016

A good portion of the money will go to revamping the Packer Avenue Marine Terminal. Senator Bob Casey says it was a bi-partisan effort to make this happen.

“This is about our commonwealth,” Casey said. “This isn’t about one city or even one region. It’s about our commonwealth.”

Mayor Jim Kenney says Philadelphia’s port to truck turn around time is less than an hour, which makes Philly much more attractive for shipping companies than New York. And he says this is exactly what the city needs.

“Because these are family sustaining jobs that you don’t necessarily need a college education to do,” Kenney said. “You can make $30-40 an hour with benefits, with a pension. Those are things that really make a difference.”