Ohio State Adds Ex-Eagles Coordinator Billy Davis To Staff

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Billy Davis is joining one of the best programs in all of college football.

The Ohio State Buckeyes have added Davis to their defensive staff, the program announced on Wednesday.

Davis will become an assistant with the Buckeyes at the end of this season in a role to be determined.

Davis, 51, has been an NFL assistant for 24 years. This will be Davis’ first job since being fired from Philadelphia in 2015, along with head coach Chip Kelly.

Ohio State, who faces Clemson in the College Football semifinals on December 31st, lost its linebackers coach Luke Fickell. Fickell agreed to become the head coach of the University of Cincinnati.

Davis, who was born in Youngstown, Ohio, hasn’t worked in college football since he was a graduate assistant at Michigan State in 1991.