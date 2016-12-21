NJ Man Charged With Aggravated Sexual Assault Of 4 Women

TRENTON, N.J. (CBS) — Officials have announced charges against a man in connection to four aggravated sexual assaults in Trenton.

The Mercer County Prosecutor’s office announced that Andre Wesley was arrested in Camden earlier this month.

Wesley has been charged with attempted murder, in addition to the four aggravated sexual assault counts. He is also facing weapons charges, aggravated assault and criminal restraint.

Police say that in March, Wesley sexually assaulted a woman on Elmer Street. He is accused of cutting the victim’s neck and leg following the sexually assault. Authorities say she managed to away, but required emergency surgery due to the injury to her leg.

In September, Wesley allegedly took a woman to a home on Chestnut Avenue, punched her, choked her and sexually assaulted her. Police say he then locked the victim inside a bedroom. She climbed out of the window of the second floor room after hearing Wesley leave the home.

In November, authorities say Wesley sexually assaulted a woman and stabbed her in the neck with scissors. Police say on the same day, another woman was found suffering from multiple facial fractures. Police say Wesley was identified as the suspect in connection to this woman who was sexually assaulted, punched in the face multiple times and strangled.

Bail for Wesley has been set at $1 million. Officials say he remains incarcerated in Camden County.