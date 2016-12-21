News, Politics and Entertainment with The Chris Stigall Show | December 21

December 21, 2016 8:36 AM By Chris Stigall
Filed Under: Philadelphia Eagles, Donald Trump, Glenn Beck, Jon Runyan, President Obama, Justin Bieber, Mexico, Rick Santorum, John Hayward, Nicki Minaj, Tom Arnold, AB Stoddard, Samantha Bee, Firework Explosion, John Berman

6am- At least 31 people dead after a firework explosion at a market in San Pablito, Mexico.

6:20am- While speaking with CNN’s John Berman, former PA Senator Rick Santorum stated that President Elect Donald Trump needs to attend daily intelligence briefings.

6:30am- Yesterday, President Obama used the Outer Continental Shelf Lands Act to ban drilling in large portions of the Atlantic and Arctic oceans. 

6:35am- What’s Trending: A pagan priest has been given the ok to wear goat horns in his drivers license photo; PETA is mad at Justin Bieber; Azealia Banks told Nicki Minaj to slim down; Richard Marx and Daisy Fuentes subdued a violent passenger on their flight to South Korea.

6:50am- Former celebrity apprentice cast member Tom Arnold claims to have video of Donald Trump saying racist and offensive things.

7am- Breitbart writer John Hayward joins the show to discuss what he thinks Trump can achieve in 2017.

7:20am- Real Clear Politics writer AB Stoddard checks in to talk about whether or not Trump and Congress will be able to work together without there being friction. 

7:50am- Chris welcomes the Piazza Pet of the Week into the studio. If you would like to adopt a pet, check out cbsphilly.com/piazzapet.

8am- Glenn Beck was a guest on Samantha Bee’s show.

8:20am- Former Philadelphia Eagle and US Congressman Jon Runyan calls in to talk about Eagles fantasy camp.

8:30am- What’s Trending: Adam West has decided to paint Batman inspired art; 2017 Carponizer Carp Calendar; Sylvester Stallone will not serve in the Trump administration.

