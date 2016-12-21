8 Injured Following 7-Vehicle Crash In Gloucester County

LOGAN TOWNSHIP, N.J. (CBS)–Police are investigating a crash involving seven vehicles and a tractor trailer on Route 130 in Gloucester County.

Chopper 3 was over the wreck in Logan Township Wednesday morning where vehicles were scattered across the road.

Authorities tell CBS 3 eight people were injured in the accident; the severity of those injuries are unknown at this time.

Logan Township Police said a preliminary investigation revealed there was heavy traffic in the area as the result of several other minor accidents and disabled motor vehicles on both Route 130 southbound and the Commodore Barry Bridge.

Police said the driver of a semi-truck towing a wastewater tank was traveling southbound and failed to stop for a line of traffic in front of him.

Police say the truck then struck a 2016 Honda and then a dump truck, which set off a chain reaction crash involving four additional vehicles.

None of the injuries were life-threatening.

The road is closed in both directions while the crash is being investigated.

The 49-year-old driver of the tractor trailer was issued a summons for reckless driving.

The highway was reopened at 12:15 p.m.