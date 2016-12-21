Monopoly Hotline Set Up To Curb Christmas Fights In The U.K.

PHILADELPHIA (CBS)—Hasbro, the company that owns the Monopoly game, has setup a hotline this weekend in hopes of preventing some board game outbursts.
The Sun reports, the move comes after a survey reveals 51 percent of Monopoly matches end in a feud. About 2,000 were polled in the survey.
“Monopoly is one of the best-loved board games of all time, because it’s a way for families to spend some quality time together,” said Craig Wilkins, Marketing Director of Hasbro UK & Ireland who commissioned the research. “However, our research found that Monopoly games can regularly end in chaos, with some friends and family members stopping at nothing to win.”
Also reveled in the survey: Overly smug players gloating and players deliberately buying properties another player wants, the Sun reports.
The hotline is open for UK players from 24th – 26th December by calling 0800 689 4903.