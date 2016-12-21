Market Locations Remove Some Herr’s Chips From Shelves After Salmonella Recall

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Giant Food Stores and Martin’s Food Markets have announced that they will be removing certain Herr’s chips from their shelves after a voluntary recall.
The recall stems from a possible salmonella contamination. The chip being removed is the Herr’s Smoked Chipotle flavored Kettle Chip.
Chips sold in 2.625 oz., and 8 oz., packages are being recalled. For the 2.625 oz. packaging, the recall includes bags with a best by date between November 13, 2016 and March 27, 2017. For the 8 oz. package, the recall impacts bags with best by dates between November 26, 2016 and April 24, 2017.
Both stores say they have received no reports of illnesses. Customers who have these products are being warned that they should throw them away immediately and bring their receipt to the store locations for refunds.
