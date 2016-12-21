Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg Develops Artificial Intelligence Assistant Voiced By Morgan Freeman

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — You will now be reading the rest of this story in Morgan Freeman’s voice.
Mark Zuckerberg is taking a page from “Iron Man” Tony Stark as the Facebook CEO now has an artificial intelligence assistant named Jarvis.
The artificial intelligence systems runs Zuckerberg’s home and can do things like turning the lights on and off and it can even help get him dressed in the morning.
“I talk to Jarvis using this app I built. It uses artificial intelligence to understand me and figure out what to do,” Zuckerberg said in a video posted to Facebook.
Freeman’s voice was picked by popular demand via Facebook.
Zuckerberg hopes the home-made system will help him understand artificial intelligence better.