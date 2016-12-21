Man Gunned Down While Sitting In Car In Philly

PHILADELPHIA (CBS)–Philadelphia police are trying to solve a murder mystery after officers found a man shot to death behind the wheel of a car in West Philadelphia.

At this point, police do not know the identity of the shooter nor the motive, but said this appears to have been a targeted act.

Police received a call about a man shot on 51st Street near Market Street around 1 a.m. Wednesday.

Officers arrived to find a man in 20’s or 30’s sitting in the driver’s seat of a black 2015 Toyota Camry, which was parked with the engine running.

The victim had multiple gunshot wounds to the head and was pronounced dead on scene.

Chief Inspector Scott Small said the gunman fired at least five shots with a semi-automatic weapon.

“It appears based on the five shell cases that the shooter was in very close proximity to the victim and was firing from point blank range and due to the fact that this victim was hit multiple times in the head, it appears that he was the intended target,” Small said.

Police are looking to review several surveillance cameras on the block to help identify the shooter.

Police have not yet identified the victim, but said the car he was in is registered to someone else.