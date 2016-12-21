Man Charged In Death of Kensington Boy Who Suffered Laceration To Liver

December 21, 2016 8:48 AM
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A 21-year-old man is now facing murder charges in connection to the death of a 2-year-old in Kensington.

Police responded earlier this month to the 600 block of E. Clementine Street where 2-year-old Zyair Worrell appeared to be lethargic.

The boy was taken to St. Christopher’s Hospital where he later died.

Authorities say Zyair Worrell suffered a large laceration to his liver, bruising on his chest wall, a bruised ear, an abrasion over his eye and tested positive for THC.

The mother, 23-year-old Andrea Worrell, was charged earlier this month with endangering the welfare and obstructing justice.

Andrea Worrell Photo/ Philadelphia Police Department

Andrea Worrell
Photo/ Philadelphia Police Department

On Wednesday, police say Rimear Custis, 21,  is facing charges of murder, involuntary manslaughter, and endangering the welfare of a child.

It’s unclear if Custis is related to the child.

