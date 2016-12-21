Man Charged In Death of Kensington Boy Who Suffered Laceration To Liver

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A 21-year-old man is now facing murder charges in connection to the death of a 2-year-old in Kensington.
Police responded earlier this month to the 600 block of E. Clementine Street where 2-year-old Zyair Worrell appeared to be lethargic.
The boy was taken to St. Christopher’s Hospital where he later died.
Authorities say Zyair Worrell suffered a large laceration to his liver, bruising on his chest wall, a bruised ear, an abrasion over his eye and tested positive for THC.
The mother, 23-year-old Andrea Worrell, was charged earlier this month with endangering the welfare and obstructing justice.
On Wednesday, police say Rimear Custis, 21, is facing charges of murder, involuntary manslaughter, and endangering the welfare of a child.
It’s unclear if Custis is related to the child.
One Comment
Juss tenderizing da ghetto lobster.