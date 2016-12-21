NOW LIVE: Eyewitness News

Kanye West Cancels European Leg Of Saint Pablo Tour

December 21, 2016 5:00 PM
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — There’s no church in the wild and there will be no Kanye West performing in Europe.

The hip-hop star announced Wednesday the cancellation of the European leg of his Saint Pablo Tour.

Last month, Kanye scrapped the remainder of his tour dates for 2016.

West was originally supposed to perform in Philadelphia in October, but rescheduled after his wife, Kim Kardashian West, was robbed at gunpoint in Paris. The concert was then supposed to take place on Dec. 13 before the tour was canceled.

The rapper’s behavior this past year has become troublesome to his fans as he reportedly showed up late for shows, cut concerts off early, and went on several rants during his performances.

West was hospitalized for nine days in November for reasons still not known.

West also recently met with President-elect Donald Trump at Trump Tower in New York City.

His representatives were not immediately available for comment on the matter.

