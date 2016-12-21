IKEA To Pay $50M In Wrongful Death Lawsuits After 3 Toddliers Die

PHILADELPHIA (CBS/CNN) — IKEA will pay $50 million to the families of three children who died when the company’s dressers fell on them.

One of the children lived in West Chester. He died in February 2014.

Market Locations Remove Some Herr’s Chips From Shelves After Salmonella Recall

His death, and those of two other children, prompted IKEA to recall 29 million of those dressers in June.

All three boys were 2 years old when they died.

As part of the settlement, IKEA will also make $50,000 donations to three children’s hospitals in the name of those victims.

IKEA also agreed to only sell chests and dressers in the United States that meet or exceed the national

IKEA announced a repair program in July 2015 to encourage customers to anchor the dressers to the wall. After the third death, it announced a recall of millions of the dressers, along with a refund program for customers who returned them.

The recall included Malm chests and dressers with three, four, five and six drawers, as well as children’s chests and dressers taller than 23.5 inches and adult pieces taller than 29.5 inches. All three boys were killed when Malm dressers tipped over on them.

The company did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The-CNN-Wire ™ & © 2016 Cable News Network, Inc., a Time Warner Company. All rights reserved.