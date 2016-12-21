Study: Holiday Stress Increases Risk Of Heart Attacks

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — ‘Tis the season for holiday cheer and doctors say, possible heart troubles.

Studies show heart attacks and strokes can increase this time of year which can make the holiday season an especially dangerous time of year for the millions of Americans with heart disease.

Holiday stress, combined with cold weather, increases the risk of heart attacks.

Patients like Iian Arboleda, with high blood pressure, are being warned about the risks associated with the holidays.

“I’ve taken the medication but exercise and diet hasn’t been great,” said Arboleda. “So it’s my responsibility to get that going.”

High blood pressure is a major risk factor for heart attack and stroke. The American Heart Association says heart attack-related deaths are 5 percent more likely around Christmas and New Year’s.

“People are eating more, drinking more, they’re not exercising,” explained Dr. Tara Narula from Lenox Hill Hospital.

Doctors say people who have risk factors for heart disease are at highest risk but moderation is good for everyone.

“Certainly anyone could be at risk if they’re consuming a lot of alcohol or eating a ton of salt, or under a lot of stress,” said Dr. Narula.

People with high blood pressure also need to remember that decongestants can raise blood pressure so be careful with the over-the-counter medicines.

Doctors say it’s important to be merry but safe.

“Portion control is a major thing for me and making sure I keep moving that I don’t just sit on the couch and watch football, maybe actually go play football or go for a run or a walk,” said Arboleda.

Doctors say it’s especially important that heart patients take their medications on their usual schedule through the holiday season and pay attention to warning signs that can include shortness of breath, dizziness or pain in your chest, arm or neck.