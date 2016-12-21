Flyers Host Capitals In Key Metro Division Battle

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Flyers will look to bounce back from back-to-back losses tonight as they host the Washington Capitals.

Philadelphia last played on Monday night, losing in a shootout to Nashville at the Center, 2-1. The point they earned for getting the game out of regulation upped their total for the season to 42 (19-11-4 record) and that’s good for fourth place in the Metropolitan Division.

The Flyers are one point ahead of the Capitals (19-8-3 for 41 points). Washington last played on Saturday, losing at home to Montreal, 2-1.

This will be the first time these two teams have met since the first-round of the playoffs last season when Washington eliminated the Flyers in six games.

Steve Mason is expected to start in net tonight for Philadelphia.

KYW’s Matt Leon spoke with Sam Carchidi of the Philadelphia Inquirer about the Flyers and this match-up with the Caps.