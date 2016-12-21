Watch: Favorite Gifts And 2017 Sports Wishes From 94WIP

December 21, 2016 11:59 AM By Andrew Porter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — It’s the most wonderful time of the year!

We asked some of the SportsRadio 94WIP radio hosts what their favorite gift was growing up:

 

Jon Ritchie – 1978 red Stingray banana seat bike

Joe DeCamara – Working with Jon

Marshall Harris – Nintendo Entertainment System

Ray Didinger – An official NFL football

Angelo Cataldi – Bob Gibson baseball glove

Ike Reese – 10 speed bike

Brian Haddad – Guitar

Chris Carlin – Millennium Falcon

Al Morganti – Stethoscope…wait no, used thumbtacks…wait no, ice skates.

 

We also asked them was their 2017 sports wish is:

 

Marshall Harris – Health

Al Morganti – Flyers win the Stanley Cup

Chris Carlin – Anyone to make plays on the Eagles offense

Ike Reese – Flyers win the Stanley Cup

Brian Haddad – The Wentz Wagon goes full effect

Ray Didinger – I would like to see a receiver who can run and catch on the same field as Carson Wentz

Joe DeCamara – Everything

Jon Ritchie – A free-agent wide receiver to compliment Carson Wentz (and more)

Angelo Cataldi – One of these teams can go to the playoffs and give us something to get excited about

More from Andrew Porter
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

2016 Guide To Holiday Mall Hours
Best Restaurants In Philly Open On Christmas
Sign Up Now!

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia