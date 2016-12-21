Watch: Favorite Gifts And 2017 Sports Wishes From 94WIP

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — It’s the most wonderful time of the year!
We asked some of the SportsRadio 94WIP radio hosts what their favorite gift was growing up:
Jon Ritchie – 1978 red Stingray banana seat bike
Joe DeCamara – Working with Jon
Marshall Harris – Nintendo Entertainment System
Ray Didinger – An official NFL football
Angelo Cataldi – Bob Gibson baseball glove
Ike Reese – 10 speed bike
Brian Haddad – Guitar
Chris Carlin – Millennium Falcon
Al Morganti – Stethoscope…wait no, used thumbtacks…wait no, ice skates.
We also asked them was their 2017 sports wish is:
Marshall Harris – Health
Al Morganti – Flyers win the Stanley Cup
Chris Carlin – Anyone to make plays on the Eagles offense
Ike Reese – Flyers win the Stanley Cup
Brian Haddad – The Wentz Wagon goes full effect
Ray Didinger – I would like to see a receiver who can run and catch on the same field as Carson Wentz
Joe DeCamara – Everything
Jon Ritchie – A free-agent wide receiver to compliment Carson Wentz (and more)
Angelo Cataldi – One of these teams can go to the playoffs and give us something to get excited about