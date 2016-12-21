Drexel University Using Big Federal Grant To Help Philly Schools

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Drexel University is getting millions from the feds to improve education at seven schools in its West Philadelphia neighborhood.

It’s a five-year, $6 million U-S Education Department “Promise Zone” grant for Drexel University to help seven local district and charter schools. McMichael Elementary in Mantua is one, where Brian Wallace is principal.

“Extra support and coaching for teachers, I’m sure. Extra support and coaching for administrators and principals,” Wallace said. “People to come up and look at how the curriculum is being used.”

Drexel senior vice provost Lisa Kerman says university experts will provide counselors for students stressed by the environment outside of school.

“It’s a way of approaching children to help them and their families deal with the underlying trauma which supports their ability to focus in school,” Kerman said.

The seven schools in the West Philadelphia Promise Zone are: Belmont Charter, Locke Elementary, McMichael Elementary, Martha Washington Elementary, Powel Elementary, SLA Middle and West Philadelphia High School.

Kerman says Drexel is building a database to track the progress at each school.