DA: Attacker Facing Murder Charges For Stabbing Woman At Least 20 Times

by KYW’s David Madden

MEDIA, Pa. (CBS)–A Philadelphia man already in custody for a series of sexual attacks in the city’s Kensington section now stands accused of a brutal murder in Delaware County three months ago.

Authorities say 37-year-old Byron Allen’s DNA was left in a blood trail that led from where 32-year-old Natasha Gibson was stabbed more than 20 times to a West Philadelphia sewer where he allegedly stashed the murder weapon.

Investigators say Allen randomly attacked Gibson–sliced her throat with a steak knife, enough to sever her vocal chords and trachea. She died as a result of the gruesome stack.

Allen is also linked to at least three violent sexual assaults in Philadelphia’s Kensington section, spanning from April to December.

“Philadelphia had tested and determined that the DNA from the knife and the DNA from the blood splattering that led away from the crime scene were a match to Mister Allen,” Whelan told KYW Newsradio.”

Whelan said Allen’s reason for being in Yeadon remains a mystery.

“The motive is rage and attack over this woman,” Whelan said. “There was no rhyme or reason to why he would try to kill this woman and so viciously do it.”

Allen, who was released last year after doing time for attempted murder, is also suspected in a Kensington murder in July. He was arraigned on the Gibson murder and was ordered held without bail.