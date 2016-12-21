Christie To Hold Vigil Aimed At Ending Addiction Stigma

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — Republican Gov. Chris Christie is hosting a candlelight vigil at the statehouse in an attempt to help end the stigma associated with drug addiction.

Christie is set to appear on the statehouse steps Wednesday along with former Democratic Gov. Jim McGreevey and others.

The event comes as the governor is running radio ads encouraging people to call the state’s addiction support hotline, 211. The ads run through Dec. 31. The hotline is available 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

Christie’s office says the event is in support of people, friends and families of those affected by drug addiction and in honor of those who have died from it.

“It’s been my commitment to make New Jersey a national leader in fighting drug addiction,” Christie said in a 90-second video previewing the vigil.

The two-term governor has made fighting drug addiction a priority.

He is credited with getting people to pay attention to drug addiction, expanding drug court programs and signing a measure that expands the use of the overdose-prevention drug naloxone.

Earlier this year he announced plans to convert a recently closed prison into a drug treatment center for inmates.

The state also is spending $2.3 million this year on a program that acts as a one-stop shop for people looking for treatment, and Christie has proposed a $400,000 increase for the program in the current budget.

Christie appeared earlier this year with McGreevey at a statehouse event where the governor announced an order subjecting certain drugs made from prescription medication to the strictest level of state control. Christie also announced the expansion of a program that pairs ex-offenders with coaches who help them recover and an extension to a rebate that goes toward law enforcement agencies for heroin antidote Narcan.

McGreevey now serves as director of New Jersey Reentry Corporation, a nonprofit helping ex-offenders with substance abuse.

