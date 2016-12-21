Cancer Survivors To Get Their Dream Wedding Free Of Charge

DEPTFORD, N.J. (CBS) — What happens when the wedding you always dreamed of gets dropped into your lap – ALL expenses paid? One couple’s story of love has endured through sickness and in health, and includes winning a FREE wedding on Adelphia’s in Deptford, New Jersey.

Engaged in 2015, 26-year-old Kevin and 25-year-old Ashley have had an incredibly trying few years.

Ashley has been in cancer remission for five, while Kevin continues to battle stomach and esophageal cancer with grit and determination to accomplish one thing: marrying Ashley.

They’re story was one of 5,000 submissions received by Adelphia restaurant from couples hoping to win their dream wedding giveaway.

Everything from the ballroom, to the dress, flowers and more are at no cost. But their submission wasn’t sent in by them it was sent in by friends and family.