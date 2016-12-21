Camden Nonprofit Receives $30M Federal Education Grant

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — After a rigorous process, Camden is getting a 5-year, $30-million grant from the federal government.

The U.S. Department of Education awarded the grant to the Center for Family Services or CFS in Camden and its partners. The grant is one of six nationwide.

Congressman Donald Norcross, who calls Camden home, made the announcement on Wednesday.

“This is about supporting families, giving opportunity to those children, making sure that they don’t slip through those cracks, which often times leads to horrible outcomes later in life,” Norcross said.

Camden Mayor Dana Redd says this is critical funding.

“[It] will help us to further structure a very focused and data driven approach to how we improve academic outcomes and making sure that we are providing supportive services that families need,” Redd said.

Richard Stagliano is president and CEO for the Center for Family Services, the organizational leader of the grant.

“We are going to change the lives of thousands of children here and families in this community, and we are going to be a model for what can be done in other communities across the country,” he said. “So Camden again will rise as a model of exemplary work.”

The grant will be used to provide opportunities for students to succeed in school, as well as support services for their families.