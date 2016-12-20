Zeoli Show Log 12.20.16

December 20, 2016 3:50 PM By Rich Zeoli

3pm – Berlin attack: German police unsure suspect was in lorry

3:50pm – Report: Philadelphia not exactly one of America’s most caring cities

4pm – Rick Grimaldi spoke with Forbes Contributor and National Review Trustee David Bahnsen regarding his article, Larry Kudlow Is The Best Choice For Chairman of Council Of Economic Advisors.

4:20pm – Obama grants clemency to 231 individuals, largest single day act

4:35pm – The first robot-human marriage will take place before 2050, as droids become more attractive than humans

5pm – Rick Grimaldi spoke with Political Scientist Colin Clarke regarding the terrorist attack in Berlin, Germany.

5:20pm – Russian Ambassador to Turkey Is Assassinated in Ankara

