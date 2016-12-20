Investigators Going Door-To-Door In Fairhill Section To Look For Clues In Woman’s Vicious Murder

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia Police are trying to solve a murder mystery after finding a severely beaten woman late Monday night on an isolated street in North Philadelphia’s Fairhill section who later died.

CBS 3’s Greg Argos reports investigators are going door-to-door in the 2700 block of North 3rd Street in West Kensington, trying to look for clues in the woman’s murder.

Philadelphia Housing Police found the woman on the side of the road Monday night with several vacant lots nearby in the Fairhill section. She did not have any identification on her.

The woman died Tuesday morning at Temple University Hospital.

The mystery behind what happened to the woman, who authorities say is in her 40s, is being clouded by who she actually is.

“First of all, we have to find out who she is, then we’ll find out her background and who she associates with, but everything starts with finding out her identification, and hopefully we’ll get that in the next 24 hours,” said Philadelphia Police Homicide Capt. James Clark.

Without identification, and just a boot left behind at the crime scene, Clark said the investigation is unfolding at a slower rate and that he needs help finding the killer.

“There is always a witness somewhere. No matter where something happens, somebody always saw or heard something,” said Clark.

Clark added, “Murder is sad anytime, but especially during the holiday season. I mean somebody unfortunately is going to find out not only that their loved one is not only murdered, but was murdered in a brutal fashion, so it’s very difficult especially this time of year.”

Investigators said they will use her fingerprints to identify her and that should happen in the next day.