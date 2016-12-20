TSA: Bucks Co. Man Caught With Loaded Gun At Newark Airport

December 20, 2016 11:15 AM
BUCKS COUNTY, Pa. (CBS)—A Bucks County man was arrested at Newark Liberty International Airport on Monday after TSA officers say they found a loaded handgun in his backpack.

The resident of Moorisville was stopped at a security checkpoint when TSA officers detected a .40 caliber semi-automatic handgun, authorities said.

The man told officials that he did not know that he had a loaded gun with him. He said he had brought his hunting knapsack with him to the airport and it obviously had a gun in it.

The TSA says travelers who bring firearms to the checkpoint are subject to criminal charges from law enforcement and civil penalties from TSA of up to $12,000.

  1. Catfish Bob says:
    December 20, 2016 at 12:44 pm

    What an idiot.

