TSA: Bucks Co. Man Caught With Loaded Gun At Newark Airport

BUCKS COUNTY, Pa. (CBS)—A Bucks County man was arrested at Newark Liberty International Airport on Monday after TSA officers say they found a loaded handgun in his backpack.
The resident of Moorisville was stopped at a security checkpoint when TSA officers detected a .40 caliber semi-automatic handgun, authorities said.
The man told officials that he did not know that he had a loaded gun with him. He said he had brought his hunting knapsack with him to the airport and it obviously had a gun in it.
The TSA says travelers who bring firearms to the checkpoint are subject to criminal charges from law enforcement and civil penalties from TSA of up to $12,000.
What an idiot.